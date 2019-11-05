In Video: Chatsworth House gets festive makeover ahead of Christmas season

It may only be early November but, as far as the owners of one of England’s most famous stately homes are concerned, ’tis already the season to be jolly and deck the great hall with festive touches.

Chatsworth House in Derbyshire, the seat of the Duke of Devonshire, has been sprucing up their interiors with the arrival of a forest of 14 Christmas trees to give the palatial surroundings a festive tweak.

The home of the Cavendish family, near Bakewell, is a famous visitor attraction and its Christmas season for visitors begins on Saturday.