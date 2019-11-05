Menu

Advertising

In Video: Chatsworth House gets festive makeover ahead of Christmas season

UK News | Published:

A total of 14 Christmas trees have arrived at the celebrated stately home in Derbyshire, the seat of the Duke of Devonshire.

Christmas at Chatsworth

It may only be early November but, as far as the owners of one of England’s most famous stately homes are concerned, ’tis already the season to be jolly and deck the great hall with festive touches.

Chatsworth House in Derbyshire, the seat of the Duke of Devonshire, has been sprucing up their interiors with the arrival of a forest of 14 Christmas trees to give the palatial surroundings a festive tweak.

The home of the Cavendish family, near Bakewell, is a famous visitor attraction and its Christmas season for visitors begins on Saturday.

UK News

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News