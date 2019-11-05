Menu

In Pictures: Say cheese! Politicians hit the General Election campaign trail

UK News | Published:

Jeremy Corbyn paid a visit to Harlow, Boris Johnson held a Cabinet meeting and the Lib Dems officially launched their campaign.

Jeremy Corbyn

Politicians across the country got down to the hard work of campaigning on Tuesday as Father of the House Ken Clarke called it a day after more than 40 years.

The former chancellor stood down after 49 years serving as an MP.

Ken Clarke
Ken Clarke enjoyed his last day as an MP after 49 years (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Cabinet meeting
Prime Minister Boris Johnson (centre) held a Cabinet meeting in Downing Street (Tolga Akmen/PA)
Willie Rennie and Alex Cole-Hamilton
Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie (right) and party General Election campaign chairman Alex Cole-Hamilton did their best Morecambe and Wise tribute (Jane Barlow/PA)
Jo Swinson
Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson launched her party’s campaign (Steve Parsons/PA)
Nigel Farage
Nigel Farage was ready to take on allcomers during a visit to Bolsover Boxing Club near Chesterfield (Jacob King/PA)
Jeremy Corbyn
Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn knocked on doors with Harlow candidate Laura McAlpine (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Nicola Sturgeon
Nicola Sturgeon hoped to hit the right note during an event in Midlothian (Jane Barlow/PA)
