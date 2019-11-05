Ex-club manager lauds William for tackling racism in football as he receives MBE

The Duke of Cambridge’s recent criticism of racism in football is needed to help tackle the issue, a former club manager has said.

Chris Ramsey, who managed Queens Park Rangers (QPR) football club in 2015, said if William can see the problem needs addressing then others will follow.

Mr Ramsey’s praise for the duke’s comments came after William presented him with an MBE for services to football and diversity in sport during a Buckingham Palace investiture ceremony.

The football executive, who is now QPR’s head of coaching, said: “It’s good to see there are people with a high profile talking it up now, which will mean people will listen.

Chris Ramsey is made an MBE by the Duke of Cambridge (Yui Mok/PA)

“If someone at his level can see it, it’s important everyone follows suit and it takes someone of that level to say what he said to move things forward.”

In recent months there have been a number of incidents where players, from club to international level, have suffered racial abuse including England stars during their Euro 2020 qualifier against Bulgaria played in the country’s capital Sofia in October.

Speaking about the abuse directed at players William, who is president of the Football Association, said during a visit to a north London club in September: “We’ve got to do something about it. I’m fed up with it. I’m so bored of it.”

Bulgaria received a sanction following the incident and were ordered to play two matches behind closed doors – one suspended for two years.

Mr Ramsey added: “Look at the sanctions that have been given, the sanctions are nowhere near what they should be in order to make change.”