Donors to be sent maps of where their blood has travelled

Blood donors will be able to track the journey their blood takes through Google Maps in a bid to keep more people donating.

Roadmaps will be emailed to donors when their blood is issued, showing which hospital receives their donation and where it is processed.

NHS Blood and Transplant (NHSBT) is hoping to inspire more people to keep donating, with a particular aim of retaining those with in-demand blood types, such as O negative and Ro.

A sample roadmap showing the journey a donor’s blood has made (NHSBT/PA)

Jon Latham, assistant director for blood donation, said: “People are fascinated by what happens to their blood and where it might end up.

“Donors will now get emails showing a map of the journey each donation has taken, including the hospital it is sent to, where it will help save lives.

“Blood donation keeps evolving but some things stay the same – you still get tea and biscuits and you still get an amazing feeling that you have done something life-changing.”

Around 5,000 units of blood are issued to hospitals every day.

The maps will complement the text messages which NHSBT has been sending to donors since 2017, telling them which hospital their blood was sent to.

In the future, the body hopes to provide its 820,000 donors with a map showing every hospital where their blood has been used.