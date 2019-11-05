Corbyn to pledge he will end need for food banks if he becomes PM

Jeremy Corbyn will pledge to end “in-work poverty” and the need for food banks if Labour wins power at the snap General Election.

The Labour leader is using a speech in Telford, Shropshire, on Wednesday to insist the party will deliver “real change” and that he will be a different kind of prime minister if elected on December 12.

Mr Corbyn will also say he will make sure that more than 100,000 “genuinely affordable” homes are built every year and that rough sleeping comes to an end.

He will say he would be a “very different kind of prime minister” who “only seeks power in order to share power”.

The Labour leader will say: “The politics I stand for is about sharing power and wealth with people who don’t have a lot of money and don’t have friends in high places.”

Mr Corbyn will add: “The future is ours to make. I want a Labour government to be judged by whether it changes people’s lives for the better after five years.

“Judge us on the real change we deliver, the concrete improvements to the lives of millions.

“Judge us on whether in-work poverty still exists in five years’ time.

“Judge us on whether people are still sleeping rough after five years of a Labour government.

“Judge us on whether proud women and men are still having to depend on food banks five years into a Labour government.

“Judge us on whether we’ve got Brexit sorted within six months so we can get on with delivering the real change that Britain needs.

“Judge us on whether we’ve unleashed a Green Industrial Revolution, created hundreds of thousands of green energy jobs in the communities that need them most and significantly reduced our greenhouse emissions.

“For me, real politics, the politics I stand for, is about sharing power and wealth with people who don’t have a lot of money and don’t have friends in high places – to take control of their own lives.

“My job as leader, and my party’s job, is to champion those people, and bring about real change.

“So if you, the British people, elect a Labour government on December 12, I will be proud to be your prime minister. Because I will be a very different kind of prime minister. Not the kind of prime minister who believes he was born to rule. Not the kind who thinks politics is a game.

“But the kind of prime minister who only seeks power in order to share power – because it isn’t about me, it’s about all of us.”

Conservative Party chairman James Cleverly said: “Unfortunately for Jeremy Corbyn, he will be judged on his dismal record as Labour leader.

“Given his track record of broken promises, very few people will believe a word he says.

“He promised to end unlimited immigration from the EU, he promised to leave the single market and he promised to respect the result of the referendum.

“Now he is saying that he will try to negotiate a deal that does none of those things and he wants to hold two more referendums.”