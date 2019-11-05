Brexit rollercoaster paraded through streets for Bonfire Night

A runaway Brexit rollercoaster featuring a frantic-looking Boris Johnson has been paraded through the streets as part of Bonfire Night festivities.

The giant sculpture depicting the Prime Minister and Jacob Rees-Mogg was carried through Lewes as the town celebrated November 5.

The East Sussex town is famous for burning effigies of controversial politicians and celebrities every year on Bonfire Night.

Participants parade through Lewes (Gareth Fuller/PA)

They are paraded along the narrow streets of Lewes before being burned in front of thousands of onlookers.

This year marks the second in a row that Boris Johnson has featured among the effigies created by the fireworks societies that take part in the festivities.

Last year he was depicted holding an axe and Theresa May’s severed head. The piece was later set on fire to the delight of the chanting crowds.

This year’s rollercoaster creation is complete with broken rails and signpost pointing separately to “deal”, “no-deal” and “ditch”.

Leader of the House of Commons Mr Rees-Mogg is shown lounging on his roller coaster car – likely a tongue-in-cheek tribute to his demeanour during an emergency Brexit debate in September.