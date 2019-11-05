Mystery ‘foam’ in Salford’s River Irwell leaves public puzzled

Vast quantities of foam in Salford’s River Irwell baffled members of the public on Tuesday morning.

The phenomenon was described on social media as “bizarre” and “weird” by those in the area, while another added “looks like loads of soap suds”.

An Environment Agency spokesman confirmed that the organisation was aware of “foam pollution” in the Irwell as well as the River Roch, but a spokesman told the PA news agency that it was unaware of the source.

Some weird stuff going on with the Irwell in Manchester this morning. Cc @MENnewsdesk pic.twitter.com/hdOp1KbcKI — March ? (@_ta0) November 5, 2019

Alastair, 30, from Manchester, told PA that he witnessed the foam at around 7am in the Greengate area of Manchester, adding that it “probably started to diminish around 8.30 or so” and that he was “pretty shocked”.

He continued: “It was a pretty continuous stream of white foam – at first I actually thought it might have been ice it was so thick.

“It’s not the first time I’ve seen pollution in the Irwell, but it’s by far the worst.”

Bizarre foam in the river Irwell this morning. Something’s leaking bubble bath. pic.twitter.com/uZFpKUWenB — Nick Withers (@NMWithers) November 5, 2019

Don't know what's going on with the River Irwell this morning. Looks like loads of soap suds. #Manchester #Salford pic.twitter.com/c7uBTz0R1t — Jonathan Hart (@JonnyHart93) November 5, 2019

An Environment Agency spokesman said: “The Environment Agency is aware of foam pollution in the River Roch and downstream in the River Irwell in Manchester.

“We are currently on site investigating and are working with partners to resolve the incident. We are grateful for the public response in reporting the incident to our 24 hour Incident Hotline on 0800 80 70 60.”