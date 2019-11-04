UK’s terror threat level downgraded but attacks still ‘likely’

The UK’s terrorism threat level has been downgraded to “substantial” from “severe”, the Home Secretary has announced.

Priti Patel said the risk of an attack is “likely” rather than “highly likely”.

The decision was announced in a written ministerial statement to Parliament on Monday.

The downgrade was announced by Home Secretary Priti Patel (AP)

In it, she said: “Despite the change in the threat level, terrorism remains one of the most direct and immediate risks to our national security.

“Substantial continues to indicate a high level of threat; and an attack might well occur without further warning.

“As ever, the public should remain vigilant and report any concerns they may have to the police.

“Government, police and intelligence agencies will continue to work tirelessly to address the threat posed by terrorism in all its forms.

“The threat level is kept under constant review.”

The Joint Terrorism Analysis Centre (JTAC) – part of MI5 – makes the decision on the threat level independently of Government ministers, after weighing up intelligence and known terrorist groups. A review is carried out every six months.

The level was raised to “critical” in May 2017 after the Manchester Arena bombing and later downgraded to “severe”, where it has remained since September 2017.