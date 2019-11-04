Duke and Duchess of Sussex to visit Westminster Abbey’s Field of Remembrance

The Duchess of Sussex is to make her first visit to Westminster Abbey’s Field of Remembrance with her husband ahead of the national Remembrance Sunday ceremony.

Harry and Meghan will view the plots of tiny crosses erected by regiments, military units and other organisations associated with the First World War and other conflicts on Thursday.

The couple will be joined by the Duchess of Cornwall who is patron of The Poppy Factory in south-west London where remembrance poppies are made.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (Toby Melville/PA)

The week will see members of the monarchy attend a series of events commemorating those who paid the ultimate sacrifice, culminating in the Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph, where the Queen and senior royals will gather to pay their respects.

As in recent years the Queen will view the service from the balcony of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office building and a wreath will be laid on her behalf by the Prince of Wales.

An equerry will lay a wreath on behalf of the Duke of Edinburgh, who has retired from public duties.

The service at the Cenotaph will also be attended by the Duchess of Cornwall, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, the Sussexes, Duke of York, Earl and Countess of Wessex, the Princess Royal and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence.

On Saturday the Queen and all the senior royals will attend the annual Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall.

The Queen, who is patron of the Royal British Legion, will visit the Royal British Legion Industries’ Village in Aylesford on Wednesday, which provides accommodation and welfare support to veterans and the wider Armed Forces community.