Businessman asks appeal court to intervene after losing Sheffield United fight

A wealthy Yorkshire businessman who lost a High Court battle for control of Sheffield United has asked the Court of Appeal to consider his case.

Kevin McCabe and Prince Abdullah Bin Mosaad Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, a member of the Saudi royal family, earlier this year fought over the running of the Premier League club at a High Court trial in London after falling out.

A judge heard how Sheffield United Ltd, a company controlled by Mr McCabe and his family, had alleged “conspiracy” and “unfairly prejudicial conduct”.

UTB LLC, a company controlled by Prince Abdullah, wanted declarations in respect of its rights under an investment and shareholders’ agreement.

Mr Justice Fancourt ruled in favour Prince Abdullah.

A spokesman for the McCabe family said on Monday that an application had been made to the Court of Appeal.

Litigants must first get permission to mount an appeal and show that they have an arguable case.

Either the judge who made the decision, or a Court of Appeal judge, can give that permission.

Mr Justice Fancourt last month refused to give permission.

The spokesman said an “application for permission to appeal” had now been “lodged with the Court of Appeal”.

“As I said, when the outcome of the trial was made public, I do have misgivings about some aspects of the judgment and hope that the Court of Appeal agree to have another look at it,” said Mr McCabe.

“The McCabe family remain passionate supporters of Sheffield United Football Club and we are delighted at the recent run of form for both the first team and the women’s team.

“It goes without saying that the appeal will not in any way impact on the club’s efforts on the pitch.

“In this regard at least the prince and I are on the same side.”