In Pictures: Jumping dogs and dapper parrots among stars at National Pet Show
Hundreds of animals were to be found at the event in Birmingham’s NEC.
Creatures of all shapes and sizes have been gathering in Birmingham for this year’s National Pet Show.
Visitors to the NEC were treated to the spectacle of hundreds of different animals on Saturday and Sunday, as well as action displays and up-to-date information sessions.
