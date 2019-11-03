In Pictures: Jumping dogs and dapper parrots among stars at National Pet Show

Creatures of all shapes and sizes have been gathering in Birmingham for this year’s National Pet Show.

Visitors to the NEC were treated to the spectacle of hundreds of different animals on Saturday and Sunday, as well as action displays and up-to-date information sessions.

Alaskan Malamutes were among the dog breeds on show (Jacob King/PA)

This fashion-loving parrot was wearing a Union flag bowtie (Jacob King/PA)

The School 4 Dogs held demonstrations at the event (Jacob King/PA)

Alpacas were among the more unusual creatures on show (Jacob King/PA)

This basset hound looks thrilled to be there… (Jacob King/PA)

Those in attendance enjoyed interacting with the animals (Jacob King/PA)

Advertising

A Bichon Frise and its owner (Jacob King/PA)

Locusts also made an appearance (Jacob King/PA)

The fly-ball course proved to be popular (Jacob King/PA)