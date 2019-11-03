Menu

In Pictures: Jumping dogs and dapper parrots among stars at National Pet Show

UK News

Hundreds of animals were to be found at the event in Birmingham’s NEC.

Dog tackles fly-ball course

Creatures of all shapes and sizes have been gathering in Birmingham for this year’s National Pet Show.

Visitors to the NEC were treated to the spectacle of hundreds of different animals on Saturday and Sunday, as well as action displays and up-to-date information sessions.

Alaskan Malamutes
Alaskan Malamutes were among the dog breeds on show (Jacob King/PA)
Parrot wearing a Union flag bowtie
This fashion-loving parrot was wearing a Union flag bowtie (Jacob King/PA)
The School 4 Dogs held demonstrations
The School 4 Dogs held demonstrations at the event (Jacob King/PA)
Alpaca
Alpacas were among the more unusual creatures on show (Jacob King/PA)
Basset hound
This basset hound looks thrilled to be there… (Jacob King/PA)
(Jacob King/PA)
Those in attendance enjoyed interacting with the animals (Jacob King/PA)

A Bichon Frise and its owner
A Bichon Frise and its owner (Jacob King/PA)
Locusts
Locusts also made an appearance (Jacob King/PA)
Dog on fly-ball course
The fly-ball course proved to be popular (Jacob King/PA)
Visitors at the Dandie Dinmont Terrier stall
Visitors enjoyed the Dandie Dinmont Terrier stall (Jacob King/PA)
