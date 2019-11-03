Farage says Tories have repeatedly offered him ‘baubles’ including peerage

Nigel Farage said he has been twice offered a peerage, with the Brexit Party leader claiming it is one of a number of “baubles” put forward by the Conservative party.

The Brexit Party could play a significant role at the December 12 General Election but Boris Johnson has ruled out an election pact.

If the party did stand down hundreds of candidates across the country it would improve the chances of Mr Johnson’s Tories gaining a majority or remaining the largest party in a hung parliament.

Speaking to the Sunday Times, the South East MEP said he would decide this coming week where he would stand, with Thurrock a “possibility” but it “might make more sense” if he stood in a Labour leave seat in the north.

Thurrock was a target seat for Mr Farage’s former party Ukip in 2017 after Tim Aker was within 1,000 votes of Tory Jackie Doyle-Price in 2015.

At the EU referendum, 72.3% of people cast their ballots in favour of Leave, the second highest proportion among the East of England’s 47 voting areas.

Speaking about Mr Johnson’s Brexit deal, Mr Farage told the paper it was like a piece of cheese.

“When you get it out of the fridge, it’s really appetising and delicious for a few days, but after a couple of weeks it stinks and is inedible.”