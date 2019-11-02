Mariah Carey tussles for crisps with elf in Walkers Christmas advert

Mariah Carey uses her high-pitched singing prowess to nab a bag of crisps from an elf in the new festive advert for Walkers.

The snack company’s festive campaign begins with the American singer performing her hit All I Want For Christmas Is You in a wintry music video setting.

Following the shoot, Carey walks through the set generously handing out presents to the crew, including a framed painting of herself riding a winged unicorn and a box full of doves.

She says: “I love Christmas. It’s a magical time, a time for giving, a time for caring, a time for sharing.”

Carey then faces a dilemma both as she and a Christmas elf go to reach for the last bag of pigs in blankets-flavoured crisps in a hamper at the same time.

The elf tells her “it’s the last bag”, to which she replies: “I saw them first.”

Following a polite tussle over the snack, Carey sings her famous high-pitched note to make the elf drop the bag so she can take them for herself.

Feeling kind, she does gives the elf one crisp before her generosity backfires in an unfortunate twist.

Advertising

Mariah Carey (PA Archive/PA)

Carey said: “I had a lot of fun filming this commercial with Walkers.

“I’ve always loved their crisps from my trips to the UK and everyone knows I love feeling festive so it was the perfect collaboration for me – it’s also a great way of celebrating the 25th anniversary of All I Want for Christmas Is You.”

The minute-long advert will have its TV debut during ITV’s The X Factor: Celebrity on Saturday evening.

Advertising

Wayne Newton, head of marketing at Walkers, said: “It doesn’t get more Christmassy than Mariah Carey singing All I Want for Christmas Is You and that’s exactly what’s in our new advert.

“As well as entertaining the nation with our trademark humour, the campaign brilliantly launches our festive flavours for the season.

“This year is one of the biggest yet for Walkers, with our new campaign, limited edition flavours and huge on-pack promotion – we hope consumers will love it.”

The campaign coincides with the 25th anniversary of Carey’s All I Want For Christmas Is You and her holiday album Merry Christmas, which has been re-released as a double album with new tracks.

In addition to the TV advert, Carey will appear on packs of Walkers crisps across its core range of flavours, as well as on point of sale in shops and on digital channels in the countdown to Christmas.