What do we know about the Essex lorry victims so far?

Police are working with Vietnamese authorities to identify the eight women and 31 men found dead in a lorry in Essex.

Here is what we know about some of the possible victims, who are all thought to have been from Vietnam.

– Pham Tra My, 26, has not been in contact with her family since sending a final text message home on October 22 – the day before the lorry was found by police – saying she could not breathe.

Relatives of Ms Tra My told the BBC they have not been able to contact her since.

“I am really, really sorry, Mum and Dad, my trip to a foreign land has failed,” she wrote.

“I am dying, I can’t breathe. I love you very much Mum and Dad. I am sorry, Mother.”

Floral tributes left on Eastern Avenue, Grays, Essex, where 39 bodies were discovered in a lorry (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Ms Tra My is reported to have paid about £30,000 to people smugglers to bring her into the UK illegally.

Advertising

– Bui Thi Nhung, 26, is also feared to be among the dead.

Her brother, Bui Thi Ding, told ITV News: “Nhung would have done any job she could over there. We are so poor here, we barely have enough food to eat, and our father has died. She wanted to go to England to help our elderly mother.”

Her mother and sister set up an altar in their village of Yen Thanh in north-central Vietnam after a family friend in the UK told them she had died after paying thousands of pounds in the hope of finding work in a nail bar.

– Nguyen Dinh Gia fears his 20-year-old son, Nguyen Dinh Luong, was among the victims.

– ITV News named Nguyen Dinh Tu, a 26-year-old whose father said he had hoped to get into Europe to work “in a nail bar” to help pay off family debts.

Detective Chief Inspector Martin Pasmore said there were “very, very few” identity documents recovered and that police will share fingerprints with Vietnamese authorities in a bid to identify the bodies.