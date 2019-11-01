Menu

Advertising

Man arrested after one person dies in crash involving two buses

UK News | Published: | Last Updated:

Fifteen others were injured in the crash at Sevenoaks Road in Orpington.

Police and recovery workers remove a damaged bus from the scene of a crash in Sevenoaks Road, Orpington (

A man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving after a crash in which a person died and 15 others were injured in south-east London.

The man, the driver of a car involved in a collision with two single decker buses, is currently in police custody.

Police were called to Sevenoaks Road in Orpington at just after 10.10pm on Thursday following reports of a collision.

Bus accident in Orpington
Sevenoaks Road, Orpington, where a person died in a crash involving two buses and a car (Giles Anderson/PA)

No further details of the dead person have been released.

Enquiries are being made to trace the person’s next of kin, Metropolitan Police have said.

Officers from London Fire Brigade (LFB) and London Ambulance Service (LAS) attended.

Paramedics treated 15 casualties but did not offer further details the extent of their injuries.

Advertising

An LAS spokesman said it had “dispatched a number of resources to the scene”, including 10 ambulance crews.

He added: “We treated 15 patients and took them to hospital.

“Despite the best efforts of our medics, a person sadly died at the scene.”

LFB assistant commissioner Graham Ellis said: “Firefighters rescued several casualties from the buses and immediately undertook first aid.”

UK News

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News