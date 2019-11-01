Man arrested after 60-year-old bus driver killed in south-east London crash

A man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving after a bus driver was killed in a smash involving a car and two buses.

The 24-year-old driver of a car which was involved in the crash with two single-decker buses on Sevenoaks Road in Orpington, south east London, is also being held on suspicion of drug driving.

The bus driver, believed to be a 60-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene while 15 other people were injured in Thursday night’s crash, three seriously, the Metropolitan Police said.

(Tariq Sheikh)

Tariq Sheikh, who lives close to the scene of the crash, said: “I know the area, I’ve been here 25 years, and basically this road is used as an open season race track late at night.

“The council needs to fast track some kind of remedy – someone died last night.”

The 41-year-old said a speed camera should be installed on the road.

He said one of the buses had hit a residential wall while the other had entered a garden.