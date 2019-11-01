Advertising
In pictures: Jaw-dropping treats unveiled at Cake International showcase
Donald Trump and the Predator made an appearance at the NEC.
Some of the world’s top cake artists are displaying their handiwork at the Cake International 2019 event at the NEC in Birmingham.
From November 1-3, sugarcraft artists including Alan Dunn, Molly Robbins and Emma Jayne will be showcasing intricate, and sometimes weird and wonderful culinary creations at what is billed as the world’s greatest cake show.
Let’s take a look at some of the best efforts on show.
