In pictures: Jaw-dropping treats unveiled at Cake International showcase

UK News | Published:

Donald Trump and the Predator made an appearance at the NEC.

Cake International

Some of the world’s top cake artists are displaying their handiwork at the Cake International 2019 event at the NEC in Birmingham.

From November 1-3, sugarcraft artists including Alan Dunn, Molly Robbins and Emma Jayne will be showcasing intricate, and sometimes weird and wonderful culinary creations at what is billed as the world’s greatest cake show.

Let’s take a look at some of the best efforts on show.

Cake International
A cake depicting US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un – one of the more topical creations on show (Jacob King/PA)
Cake International
Halloween may be gone but spooky creations are still on show at the NEC (Jacob King/PA)
Cake International
The breathtaking Incredible Indian welcome display dazzled visitors (Jacob King/PA)
Cake International
Comedian Rhod Gilbert delivers his own creation (Jacob King/PA)
Cake International
Roarsome! A life-sized Iorek the Armoured Bear from the His Dark Materials trilogy (Jacob King/PA)

Cake International
Tuba Geckil adds the finishing touches to her life-size creation of Villanelle from BBC drama Killing Eve (Jacob King/PA)
Cake International
Visitors capture the entries on show (Jacob King/PA)
Cake International
A Predator from the sci-fi movie series, appearing in the Pushing The Boundaries category (Jacob King/PA)
Cake International
Sugarcraft judges inspect the entries (Jacob King/PA)
UK News

