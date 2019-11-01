Advertising
General Election set to disrupt primary school Christmas events
The timing of the poll could be ‘particularly disruptive’ for primaries, school leaders said.
One in 12 primary school teachers says the General Election is set to disrupt nativity plays and Christmas concerts, a poll suggests.
School leaders are warning that the timing of polling day – December 12 – could prove “particularly disruptive” for primary schools as it is likely to clash with traditional festive events.
A poll by Teacher Tapp of 1,450 primary teachers found that 8% (116) said the election would disrupt a planned activity such as a nativity play or concert, Schools Week reported.
Once secondary school teachers were included, 219 school workers (15%) said there would be some kind of disruption, including to end-of-year tests, the magazine reported.
Paul Whiteman, general secretary for the National Association of Head Teachers (NAHT), said: “Elections are always an organisational headache for schools that are used as polling stations.
“And the timing of this General Election could prove particularly disruptive, landing during a special time of year for many primary schools and clashing with nativity plays or other seasonal celebrations.”
