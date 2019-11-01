Menu

Meghan visits London bakery to celebrate opening

Meghan

The Duchess of Sussex donned an apron as she helped celebrate the opening of a bakery for vulnerable women in north London.

Meghan visited the Luminary Bakery – a social enterprise which trains women who have been victims of violence and sex trafficking – as it opened its new premises in Camden.

A video posted on the SussexRoyal Instagram account shows the Duchess cutting into a cake inside the new store and speaking with staff.

Earlier this week The Duchess of Sussex visited the women of @LuminaryBakery as they celebrated the opening of their new location. It was a special moment to acknowledge the spirit of Luminary and their remarkable business model that opens its arms to women from vulnerable circumstances (be it abuse, poverty, trafficking, marginalisation) and equips them with the job skills and confidence to succeed. Having sat down with @luminarybakery at their flagship location earlier this year and from that inspiring visit choosing to feature them as #ForcesForChange in the September issue of @britishvogue, Her Royal Highness was proud to be invited to attend the launch of their second bakery. This addition will enable the organisation to provide services, support and mentoring for four times the number of women. Luminary Bakery – a sustainable grassroots organisation in the heart of London – is a beautiful example of community and uplifting those during hardship for the greater good. If you find yourself in the area, please visit and support the women of @LuminaryBakery to enjoy their delicious baked goods and to see the impactful work they’re doing. Video © SussexRoyal

The Telegraph reported how Meghan comforted one crying woman, called Tanya, who had been stabbed by her violent ex-partner in 2016.

The duchess said: “We get into this habit of wanting things done immediately nowadays.

“There’s a culture of instant gratification, of the instant fix. But we aren’t mechanical objects that need to be fixed.

The Duchess of Sussex
The duchess has supported the initiative before (Jeremy Selwyn/Evening Standard/PA)

“You’re a wounded creature that needs to be healed, and that takes time.

“And that is what I love about this place. It gives you the support to heal.”

It is not the first time Meghan has showed her support for the social enterprise, which is based in Stoke Newington, north London.

The bakery was featured in Vogue after the Duchess was made a guest editor. It has also previously been highlighted on the SussexRoyal Instagram account.

