What the papers say – October 31

Calls for London Fire Brigade’s top brass to resign and the latest political news dominates Thursday’s front pages.

Boris Johnson is more trusted to care for the NHS than Jeremy Corbyn, according to a poll in the Daily Mail, but the Daily Mirror says the Prime Minister is plotting with US President Donald Trump to sell off parts of the NHS.

Daily Mail: Poll: Boris more trusted than Corbyn on NHS #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/vm725H5jYW — Helena Wilkinson (@BBCHelena) October 30, 2019

The i leads on the report into the Grenfell fire, reporting that relatives of those who died say senior fire officers should be prosecuted, while the Metro covers the same story.

Thursday's front page: Grenfell families call for senior fire chiefs to resign and be prosecuted after damning report published#tomorrowspaperstoday #skypapers #bbcpapers pic.twitter.com/6oSTMMFsKy — i newspaper (@theipaper) October 30, 2019

The Independent, meanwhile, splashes on a story saying the Conservatives’ pledge to create thousands of new prison places will not address an “enduring crisis of safety and decency”.

The Financial Times reports on the US Federal Reserve cutting rates by a quarter point, amid warnings that further easing is unlikely in the short term.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Thursday 31 October https://t.co/OKWJ4SVPci pic.twitter.com/SrxixNgZoB — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) October 30, 2019

The Guardian reports that Jeremy Corbyn will seek to scorn Tory attempts to portray themselves as on the side of the people against the elite.

Guardian front page, Thursday 31 October 2019: Corbyn: the Tories don’t represent the people, we do pic.twitter.com/ZpfzjPQVW0 — The Guardian (@guardian) October 30, 2019

The Daily Telegraph‘s lead story says the fear of handing an election victory to Jeremy Corbyn could mean the Brexit Party will not run in hundreds of seats.

Tomorrow’s @Telegraph front page: “Brexit party could aid tories by not fighting hundreds of seats” #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/SiUNJ93cS1 — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) October 30, 2019

And The Times front page reports that Nicky Morgan, the Culture Secretary, is quitting politics as part of an exodus of moderate Conservatives leaving Westminster after suffering abuse.