June trial date for man accused of murdering student Libby Squire

A man will go on trial next year accused of murdering student Libby Squire.

Pawel Relowicz, 25, made a brief appearance at Hull Crown Court on Thursday where a judge fixed his trial date for June 2.

He was charged last week by Humberside Police with raping and murdering Hull University student Miss Squire.

The defendant is alleged to have murdered her on February 1, and to have committed the rape between January 31 and February 1.

Relowicz appeared in the glass-fronted dock in Court One for a 15-minute hearing flanked by three prison officers and with the help of a Polish interpreter.

He had short brown hair and was wearing a grey T-shirt and metal-rimmed glasses.

Libby Squire (Humberside Police/PA)

The defendant spoke only to confirm his name.

Judge Paul Watson QC told him the trial will be held at Sheffield Crown Court before Mr Justice Goss.

Miss Squire, 21, disappeared near her home in Hull, where she was studying philosophy, in the early hours of February 1, prompting a huge search.

Hundreds of uniformed officers took part in the operation, as well as search specialists, dog handlers and underwater officers.

The body of Miss Squire, who was originally from High Wycombe, was recovered from the Humber Estuary on March 20, nearly seven weeks after she disappeared following an evening out with friends.

Relowicz was remanded in custody and was told by Judge Watson that he will appear again for a hearing at a date to be fixed in March.