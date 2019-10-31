‘It breaks my heart’: Sister’s anguish as Amelia Bambridge found dead at sea

The sister of missing UK backpacker Amelia Bambridge has spoken of the moment she received the “horrific confirmation” that her body had been found.

The 21-year-old, from Worthing, West Sussex, was last seen on the Cambodian island of Koh Rong late on October 23.

On Thursday her family confirmed that her body had been found at sea following days of searching.

Miss Bambridge’s sister Sharon Schultes wrote an emotional tribute to her on the family’s fundraising page.

She said: “I have had the most horrific confirmation that my sister Amelia Bambridge was found and she is no longer with us.

“It breaks my heart to let all my close family and friends know the horrendous outcome that we didn’t want.

“Now we have to get our Amelia back home to England so we can lay her beautiful soul to rest and to remember the wonderful life she lived.

“Thank you for all the support we’ve had, please continue to do all you can so we can get all our family home with Amelia safely.”

Miss Bambridge was reported missing after she failed to check out of her hotel on time, and staff at Police Beach, a private venue on the island, found her purple rucksack with her purse, phone and bank cards inside the following morning.

The family’s fundraising page on Facebook has raised nearly £17,000 to date.