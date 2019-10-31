Brother’s lament for ‘little sister’ Amelia Bambridge as body is found

The brother of missing UK backpacker Amelia Bambridge has spoken emotionally after her body was found.

The 21-year-old woman, from Worthing, West Sussex, was last seen on the island of Koh Rong late on October 23.

Following the announcement that her body had been found at sea, her brother Harry Bambridge confirmed the news on Instagram.

He said: “I’ve just seen her and I can confirm it’s my little sister Amelia.

“I’m so sorry to all her friends and family, there’s nothing more I wanted then (sic) to bring her back alive and I really f****** tried.

“And I’m sorry to you, Amelia Bambridge, the round is on me when we meet again in heaven.”

Miss Bambridge was reported missing after she failed to check out of her hotel on time, and staff at Police Beach, a private venue on the island, found her purple rucksack with her purse, phone and bank cards inside the following morning.

Missing persons charity the Lucie Blackman Trust reported the discovery of the body on Thursday morning, describing it as “tragic news”.

We are aware of the very tragic news from Cambodia. Amelia Bambridge's body has been found at sea.We are assisting her family. If they wish to make a statement we will publish it here. Please respect the family's privacy at this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/eE6ZsRkAro — Lucie Blackman Trust (@MissingAbroad) October 31, 2019

The charity said on Twitter: “We are aware of the very tragic news from Cambodia.

“Amelia Bambridge’s body has been found at sea.”

Tim Loughton, MP for East Worthing and Shoreham, said: “Devastated to hear the terribly sad news about Amelia Bambridge this morning, the thoughts and prayers of everyone in Worthing are with her family and friends.”

The Foreign Office said its staff are on the island, are in contact with the Cambodian authorities responsible for carrying out the identification and continue to support Miss Bambridge’s family.