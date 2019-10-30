SNP election win would show ‘irresistible demand’ for indyref2 – Nicola Sturgeon

The SNP winning a majority of seats north of the border in December’s general election will show an “unequivocal and irresistible demand” for a second independence referendum, Nicola Sturgeon has insisted.

The Scottish First Minister was speaking as she hit the campaign trail the day after MPs voted for a December 12 poll.

It will be the first December general election in almost a century – and the SNP is using the campaign to try to win back some of the Westminster seats it lost in 2017.

Ms Sturgeon was campaigning in Stirling, where MEP Alyn Smith is hoping to win the seat back from the Scottish Conservatives.

Seeing lots of chat this morning about tactical voting to maximise Remain vote. @theSNP is the challenger in every Tory held seat in Scotland. So if you want to stop Brexit and remove Boris Johnson, #VoteSNP is the only way to do it. #GE19 — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) October 30, 2019

She insisted the “only way” to stop Brexit and oust Boris Johnson from Downing Street is by voting for her party.

The First Minister and SNP leader said: “Westminster is broken. It’s time to take Scotland’s future into Scotland’s hands.

“The number one issue for Scotland at the election is this – who should determine our future – Boris Johnson or the people who live here?

“The Tories want to impose Brexit on Scotland against our will, which will hit jobs and living standards.”

She said Scotland would be a “key battleground” in the election campaign, adding: “A general election is Scotland’s chance to come together to reaffirm our opposition to Brexit and our right to decide.

“Labour can’t win in Scotland. The Liberal Democrats can’t be trusted – they’ve put a right-wing Tory government into power before.

“Scotland has been ignored and treated with contempt by Westminster, and this election is an opportunity to bring that to an end.

“A win for the SNP will be an unequivocal and irresistible demand for Scotland’s right to choose our own future.”