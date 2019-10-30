Menu

Key dates and deadlines in general election campaign

You can register to vote up to November 26.

Ballot box

Here is the official timetable for the general election, according to the Electoral Commission:

Wednesday November 6: Dissolution of Parliament.

Monday November 11: Deadline for publication of notice of election.

(PA graphic)

Thursday November 14: Last day for candidates to submit nomination papers.

Tuesday November 26: Deadline for applications to register to vote, and to apply for postal votes.

Wednesday December 4: Deadline to apply for a proxy vote.

Thursday December 12: Election day. Polls open from 7am to 10pm.

