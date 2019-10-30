In Pictures: Celebrity victims of the Edenbridge Bonfire Society

Commons Speaker John Bercow has been unveiled as the celebrity victim of this year’s Edenbridge Bonfire Society event.

Hundreds of people cram into the narrow streets of the Kent town for the world-famous fireworks event, as one of the least popular public figures of the past 12 months meets a fiery end.

Here are some highlights of previous years.

An aerial view of last year’s victim, future PM Boris Johnson (Steve Parsons/PA)

In 2016, another future world leader got the Edenbridge treatment (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Fireworks go off behind Donald Trump (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Previous celebrity guys included Mario Balotelli (2011), Wayne Rooney (2010), Katie Price (2009), Jonathan Ross with Russell Brand (2008), Cherie Blair (2007), and John McCririck with Edwina Currie (2006) (PA)

Disgraced cyclist Lance Armstrong in 2012 (Gareth Fuller/PA)

The annual parade is hosted by the Edenbridge Bonfire Society in Kent (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Fifa president Sepp Blatter is manoeuvred in place in 2015 (Gareth Fuller/PA)

The event attracts families from around the region (John Stillwell/PA)