In Pictures: Celebrity victims of the Edenbridge Bonfire Society

UK News | Published: | Last Updated:

The effigy will meet its fiery fate on November 5.

Artist Andrea Deans walks past the effigy of Speaker John Bercow

Commons Speaker John Bercow has been unveiled as the celebrity victim of this year’s Edenbridge Bonfire Society event.

Hundreds of people cram into the narrow streets of the Kent town for the world-famous fireworks event, as one of the least popular public figures of the past 12 months meets a fiery end.

Here are some highlights of previous years.

Edenbridge Bonfire Society celebrity Guy 2018
An aerial view of last year’s victim, future PM Boris Johnson (Steve Parsons/PA)
Edenbridge Bonfire Society celebrity Guy 2016
In 2016, another future world leader got the Edenbridge treatment (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Bonfire night 2016
Fireworks go off behind Donald Trump (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Edenbridge celebrity guy
Previous celebrity guys included Mario Balotelli (2011), Wayne Rooney (2010), Katie Price (2009), Jonathan Ross with Russell Brand (2008), Cherie Blair (2007), and John McCririck with Edwina Currie (2006) (PA)
Edenbridge celebrity guy
Disgraced cyclist Lance Armstrong in 2012 (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Bonfire night 2016
The annual parade is hosted by the Edenbridge Bonfire Society in Kent (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Edenbridge Bonfire Society celebrity Guy 2015
Fifa president Sepp Blatter is manoeuvred in place in 2015 (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Bonfire night 2017
The event attracts families from around the region (John Stillwell/PA)
Edenbridge Bonfire Society celebrity Guy 2017
Artist Andrea Deans puts the finishing touches to the Harvey Weinstein effigy in 2017 (Gareth Fuller/PA)
