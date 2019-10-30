Harrods to launch new H Beauty stores outside London

Harrods has announced plans to a new beauty store which will be its first standalone store outside of London.

The historic retailer’s new H Beauty brand will launch in spring 2020 at the Lakeside Shopping Centre in Essex, closely followed by a second store in Milton Keynes.

The store at Intu Lakeside will stock a range of premium and luxury beauty brands including Chanel, Dior and Huda Beauty.

It will also host new brands to Harrods and offer services such as blow-dries and facials.

As well as stocking beauty products, the site will also house a “coffee-to-cocktail” bar for customers to enjoy as part of the shopping experience.

Harrods said the launch is part of its efforts to “disrupt the UK beauty retail landscape” by bringing its brand to a wider audience across the UK.

Plans for the new H Beauty store (Harrods/PA)

Annalise Fard, director of beauty at Harrods, said: “Nobody is doing or investing more to showcase to customers what is possible in the world of 21st-century beauty than Harrods.

“H beauty is an opportunity to bring our mission to more beauty lovers across the UK.

“This investment demonstrates our belief in the strength of our beauty authority and the opportunities within the beauty industry here in the UK and represents a major extension to our current beauty business.”

The opening follows the opening of the retailer’s new beauty retail space and skincare emporium which opened in its Knightsbridge store in June and October respectively.

By the end of January 2020, the flagship site will also have a treatment space and beauty concierge service as the final instalment of the development.