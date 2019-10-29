What the papers say – October 29

Speculation on whether Prime Minister Boris Johnson will receive his Christmas wish dominates the front pages on Tuesday.

The Daily Mail leads with a story saying Mr Johnson will “make a dramatic final push to force an election on December 12”. The Daily Express and The Sun lead with similar lines.

DAILY EXPRESS: PM: Bring it on for Dec 12th! #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/itcgxCalT5 — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) October 28, 2019

Tomorrow's front page: Corbyn chickens out of backing election again but Boris Johnson may get wish tomorrow https://t.co/oUlGcyGnrO pic.twitter.com/NXlJaTuQmU — The Sun (@TheSun) October 28, 2019

The Metro says Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn could be foiled by the Liberal Democrats and the Tories. The Independent covers similar ground, while the i reports Mr Johnson could see a backlash over the plan from some colleagues.

INDEPENDENT DIGITAL: No election yet – but PM to try again today #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/zclpFz30CO — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) October 28, 2019

Advertising

I: Johnson faces Tory backlash over push for election #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/m2rq89YxOP — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) October 28, 2019

The Financial Times also covers the possibility of a December election, reporting the Brexit deal has been “put on ice” pending the result, while The Guardian says Mr Johnson has abandoned the Brexit bill.

FINANCIAL TIMES: Johnson raises stakes in fresh election gambit #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/hBpo1aZO1k — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) October 28, 2019

GUARDIAN: Johnson ‘abandons’ Brexit bill in new push for December election #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/STHUQ1Y4Eo — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) October 28, 2019

Advertising

Meanwhile, The Daily Telegraph splash says “Fewer people would have died in the Grenfell disaster if the London Fire Brigade had not suffered ‘serious shortcomings’ and ‘systemic’ failures in its response”, according to the official report into the blaze.

The front page of tomorrow’s Daily Telegraph: ‘Fire brigade condemned for failings at Grenfell’ #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/3Wg1y5MWDA — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) October 28, 2019

The Times reports on a study that says taking two painkillers a day can reduce the symptoms of depression.

The Times 29/10/2019Boris Johnson has pleaded with European leaders not to delay Brexit further after he was forced to accept a three month Brexit delay until January 31st. Photo : Toby Melville/Reuters#tomorrowspaperstoday #thetimes #brexit @thetimes pic.twitter.com/gXHxQHHKzN — The Times Pictures (@TimesPictures) October 28, 2019

The Daily Mirror reports Labour MP Keith Vaz is facing a six-month Commons suspension.

And the Daily Star splash says “nature expert Chris Packham has

urged I’m A Celebrity bosses and show hosts Ant and Dec to drop the Bushtucker trials featuring animals”.