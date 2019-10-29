Advertising
What the papers say – October 29
The possibility of a pre-Christmas election leads many of Tuesday’s papers.
Speculation on whether Prime Minister Boris Johnson will receive his Christmas wish dominates the front pages on Tuesday.
The Daily Mail leads with a story saying Mr Johnson will “make a dramatic final push to force an election on December 12”. The Daily Express and The Sun lead with similar lines.
The Metro says Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn could be foiled by the Liberal Democrats and the Tories. The Independent covers similar ground, while the i reports Mr Johnson could see a backlash over the plan from some colleagues.
The Financial Times also covers the possibility of a December election, reporting the Brexit deal has been “put on ice” pending the result, while The Guardian says Mr Johnson has abandoned the Brexit bill.
Meanwhile, The Daily Telegraph splash says “Fewer people would have died in the Grenfell disaster if the London Fire Brigade had not suffered ‘serious shortcomings’ and ‘systemic’ failures in its response”, according to the official report into the blaze.
The Times reports on a study that says taking two painkillers a day can reduce the symptoms of depression.
The Daily Mirror reports Labour MP Keith Vaz is facing a six-month Commons suspension.
And the Daily Star splash says “nature expert Chris Packham has
urged I’m A Celebrity bosses and show hosts Ant and Dec to drop the Bushtucker trials featuring animals”.
