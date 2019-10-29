Fireball spotted in the skies over the UK and Ireland

A giant fireball has been spotted streaking across the sky over the UK and Ireland.

The object, apparently a meteor, appeared in the skies at 6.54pm on Monday and was visible as far east as South Yorkshire, but was seen most clearly over Ireland.

@CorkSafetyAlert @rtenews @Corks96FM Just caught this on my dashcam outside Banteer, Cork. Bright meteor/fireball flashing across the sky. Footage doesn't do it justice, very cool. #greatballsoffire pic.twitter.com/87ey9nvuhH — Sean linehan (@LinehanSean) October 28, 2019

Driver Sean Linehan captured the “bright fireball” on a dashcam fitted to his car outside Banteer, Cork, but said the footage “doesn’t do it justice”.

Paddy Maher, from Laois, discovered he had captured the meteor on a security camera outside his house after reading about the sighting on Twitter.

@CarlowWeather I caught this on my wyze cam this evening at 6:54. #meteor pic.twitter.com/GdDfocbKc2 — paddy the plasterer (@Mucksavages) October 28, 2019

“I checked back on my cam that I bought new only last week,” the 35-year-old plasterer told the PA news agency.

“I was delighted that I caught a glimpse of it – I might keep the camera on the sky in future!”

Paul Willows spotted the meteor as a distant light while driving in South Yorkshire and also managed to record the moment on his dashcam.

@PeoplesAstro @VirtualAstro Anyone reported a large meteor/fireball tonight?Not the best video as it was on a dash cam and visible through trees.I was heading toward Rotherham from Conisbrough at 18:54 tonight and this would have been to my South/South West. pic.twitter.com/u8xzHkMxIL — Paul Willows (@pcwillows) October 28, 2019

“It was a decent fireball that was visible for a few seconds beyond what I managed to capture,” the 45-year-old from Conisbrough told PA.

“I’ve seen plenty of ordinary ‘shooting stars’ but nothing as impressive or as big as that one.

“I’m a bit of a star gazer and spend a fair amount of time looking upwards but that was a first… I shouted out quite loudly!”

A meteor is a high-velocity body of matter from space which illuminates the sky due to friction with the atmosphere.