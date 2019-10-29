Duke of Sussex meets UK’s next Invictus Games team

The Duke of Sussex has launched the UK’s next Invictus Games team telling the competitors – “It’s going to be awesome”.

At the launch of Team U.K. today where our Patron, The Duke of Sussex, greeted the 65-strong #InvictusUK team of wounded, injured and sick (WIS) Service personnel. More than 30% are still serving and 89% have never competed at an #InvictusGames pic.twitter.com/GJVVPU7MUc — Invictus Games Foundation (@WeAreInvictus) October 29, 2019

Harry has been the driving force behind the Paralympics-style event and in central London he met the 65-strong squad of service personnel and military veterans who will compete in Holland next May.

During an informal chat with the competitors the royal – who spent 10 years as an Army officer – said: “This is an opportunity for you guys to be serving your country again.”

He explained their influence would have a profound effect on many: “It’s a really important point to know as well, never underestimate the impact you guys are having on everybody else,” with feedback following previous Invictus Games revealing people were “genuinely inspired” by their story.

The wait is over. ? ? Meet your 65 #TeamUK competitors who will proudly serve their country again at next year’s #InvictusGames in The Hague. Lets do this Team UK! #IG2020 pic.twitter.com/0QgKVgbnT5 — Help for Heroes (@HelpforHeroes) October 29, 2019

The group had gathered at a fitting military location – the home of the Honourable Artillery Company near the Barbican – for a photocall with the duke.

The men and women – who have either been seriously injured, wounded or suffered an illness – will be among 500 competitors from 19 countries taking part in 10 adaptive sports in The Hague.

The duke went around talking to all the UK team members, joking with them and giving them advice having helped mastermind the previous four Games.

Harry met the 65-strong team of wounded, injured and sick Service personnel (Yui Mok/PA)

He told one group “make sure you enjoy every single moment and look after each other” and in a lighter moment he made a quip about the Dutch hosts of the 2020 Games and a sweet treat popular in Holland..

Harry said: “You’ve got to like orange and make sure you don’t eat too many stroopwafel.”