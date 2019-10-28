Flooded quarry to be drained in search for murder victim Charlotte Murray

Searches are set to start in Co Tyrone for missing murder victim Charlotte Murray.

An area close to Benburb has been identified for the search effort this week.

Ms Murray’s former fiance Johnny Miller was convicted of her murder by a jury earlier this month. She is believed to have been killed between October 31 and November 1, 2012.

A digger at a flooded quarry close to Benburb in Co Tyrone where a fresh search is due to take place for murder victim Charlotte Murray (Rebecca Black/PA)

The 34-year-old’s remains have never been found.

The quarry was previously searched by divers for Ms Murray’s remains, but will now be drained for “full assurance” that the bottom has been examined.

Detective Chief Inspector Eamonn Corrigan said the quarry is in an “area of significant interest” to the investigation.

“This week, we are conducting searches in the Benburb area in the hope of finding Charlotte’s remains,” he said.

“A digger will prepare the ground to enable draining of a flooded quarry. This step is being taken so that the floor of the quarry can be effectively searched.”

Det Chief Insp Corrigan said the searches come following a “detailed review” of the investigation and trial.

“One man has already been convicted of Charlotte’s murder and he is due to be sentenced next month but Charlotte’s body is still missing,” he said.

“Charlotte’s family and friends have suffered greatly from the time when she was last in contact with them, seven years ago. I want to recover her body and allow her loved ones to finally put her to rest. They deserve to be able to say their goodbyes.

“We have previously conducted searches in this area with specialist divers however I want to drain the water so that an extensive search can be carried out of the quarry floor. I am as determined as ever to bring Charlotte’s remains home to her family and I need to satisfy myself that every avenue has been explored.”

The detective also made a fresh appeal for information.

“If there is anyone out there who knows where Charlotte’s remains are, or has any information that could be of use to me, please contact detectives on 101 or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 1111 which is 100% anonymous,” he said.

“Seven years have now passed and it is important that we bring Charlotte’s family the closure that any grieving family deserves.”