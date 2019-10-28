Advertising
Boris Johnson to push on with attempt to secure pre-Christmas general election
The PM fell 135 votes short of a two-thirds majority under the Fixed-Term Parliaments Act.
Boris Johnson is to push on with his effort to secure a pre-Christmas general election after MPs rejected his third attempt to go to the country.
The Prime Minister failed to get the two-thirds majority he needed to secure an election on December 12 under the Fixed-Term Parliaments Act (FTPA).
However, Mr Johnson said he would now come back with a “short” Bill setting aside the provisions of the FTPA which would require just a simple majority.
He said he would continue to press for a December 12 polling day – even though the Liberal Democrats and the SNP suggested at the weekend they could support a slightly earlier date of December 9.
Following the vote – which saw the Government fall 135 votes short of the 434 needed – Mr Johnson told MPs they had to end the deadlock over Brexit.
“We will not allow this paralysis to continue,” he said.
