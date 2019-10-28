Antique violin worth £250,000 left on train in London

A professional musician has said it was “devastating” to lose his antique violin worth £250,000 after he left it on a train.

Stephen Morris left his antique violin, which was made by craftsman David Tecchler in 1709, on the London Victoria to Orpington train on Tuesday October 22.

Mr Morris had been due to play the violin at two concerts with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra the weekend after he lost the instrument.

Tweeting about the incident, Mr Morris said: “Left my violin on the 22.58 Victoria to Orpington train… it hasn’t yet been found.

“I’m a professional violinist so it is devastating to lose the instrument I’ve been playing for 20 years.”

@Se_Railway left my violin on the 22.58 Victoria to Orpington train on Friday night and it hasn’t yet been found. It’s in a white glossy case. I’m a professional violinist so it is devastating to lose the instrument I’ve been playing for 20 years. Any help would be appreciated! — stephen morris (@stephen55649619) October 24, 2019

Mr Morris told BBC News: “It’s devastating to lose it and quite apart from its value, it’s my livelihood.

“I was really only its custodian – one of many people who have played it – and I had hoped to pass it on to another violinist eventually.

“According to my colleagues, playing this other violin hasn’t affected my performance, but it was like having my arm cut off.”

A spokeswoman for British Transport Police said: “We are currently making inquiries and would ask anyone with information to contact us.”