Rain clears away after heavy downpours

Britain’s heavy rain appears to have cleared away after torrential downpours on Saturday.

The Met Office said early on Sunday morning the forecast for Sunday and Monday was for fine and clear weather, apart from minor showers in parts of Scotland and the north-west of England.

Heavy rain on Friday and Saturday led to several football matches being cancelled, train delays and flooded roads.

Libanus, in south Wales, had the highest amount of rain in the country, with 97 millimetres recorded from 4.00pm on Friday to 4.00pm on Saturday – more than half the town’s average for the month of October of 170 millimetres.

A Met Office spokeswoman said the rain had now cleared away to the continent, and the forecast for the UK on Sunday and Monday was for “very welcome sunshine”.