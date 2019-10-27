Menu

In Pictures: Whitby turns to dark side for goth weekend

UK News | Published:

Hundreds descended on the North Yorkshire town.

Whitby Goth Weekend

Hundreds of fans of “the dark side” have descended on Whitby for the North Yorkshire town’s goth weekend.

Bram Stoker found inspiration for Dracula after staying in Whitby in 1890, and the seaside town remains a big draw for fans of goth culture.

Whitby Goth Weekend is held twice a year – in April as well as autumn.

Whitby Goth Weekend
(Danny Lawson/PA)
Whitby Goth Weekend
(Danny Lawson/PA)
Whitby Goth Weekend
(Danny Lawson/PA)
Whitby Goth Weekend
(Danny Lawson/PA)
Whitby Goth Weekend
(Danny Lawson/PA)

Whitby Goth Weekend
(Danny Lawson/PA)
Whitby Goth Weekend
(Danny Lawson/PA)
Whitby Goth Weekend
(Danny Lawson/PA)
Whitby Goth Weekend
(Danny Lawson/PA)

Whitby Goth Weekend
(Danny Lawson/PA)
Whitby Goth Weekend
(Danny Lawson/PA)
Whitby Goth Weekend
(Danny Lawson/PA)
