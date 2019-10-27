Crowd-funding page for Gina Miller hitman being investigated by police

Police are investigating a crowdfunding page which advocated killing anti-Brexit campaigner Gina Miller.

The page, which has been on the GoFundMe website since April, sought to generate £10,000 for a hitman to kill Ms Miller, but did not raise any money before it was taken down.

A Met Police spokesman said: “Officers from the Met’s south west CID team are currently investigating a report of threats to kill that was reported to them on Wednesday October 23.

“Enquiries remain ongoing and the victim, a female aged in her 50s, has been regularly updated.”

A GoFundMe spokesman said: “This campaign has been removed.

“We are sorry it got through our otherwise robust procedures. We are particularly sorry for any distress this caused Gina Miller.”

Responding to the petition on Twitter, Ms Miller said: “We need to heal our nation and my view is that the only way of doing that is to remember true British values of tolerance, decency, reason, civic duty, common-sense and above all else honesty and kindness.”

Businesswoman Ms Miller said she was subjected to rape and death threats after coming to prominence three years ago for leading the campaign against triggering Brexit without Parliamentary approval.