Corbyn: No pacts with other parties in any forthcoming general election

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has said there will be no pacts with any other parties in any forthcoming general election.

Mr Corbyn reiterated that he would be “very happy” to fight a general election once the threat of a no-deal Brexit is removed from the equation.

He said leaving the EU without a deal would do “enormous damage” and that Prime Minister Boris Johnson plans to set up the UK on the shores of Europe as a “low tax environment”.

The Labour leader said that what Mr Johnson really wants to do is a trade deal with Donald Trump and the US but warned that such a trade deal would be a “one-way agreement”.

Mr Corbyn said that Labour would also give people a final say on Brexit.

Speaking at the Unite conference in Ayr, Mr Corbyn said: “After a general election, we will have either a Tory prime minister or a Labour prime minister, there’s no other option available.

“I’m going in to fight that election whenever it comes, this year, whenever, I’ll be ready for it.

“There will be no pacts with any other party, we are fighting that election to win it in every part of the UK.”

He added: “A no-deal crash-out would be a disaster, we would instead negotiate a credible option with the EU and put that to the people to make the final decision and we would abide by the results of that final decision.”

The Prime Minister has offered to give MPs more time to consider his Brexit plan if they agree to a poll on December 12.

Mr Corbyn also pledged that a Labour government elected at the next general election would invest more than £70 billion in Scotland over the first decade of its administration.

Jeremy Corbyn was campaigning in Motherwell on Saturday (Andrew Milligan/PA)

He said Labour will “take on the wealthy and powerful” and “deliver the investment that Scotland needs and build a fairer, more equal and just society”.

Mr Corbyn said: “Labour stands for change, the real change that our country needs.

“We will deliver the investment that will transform the Scottish economy, rebuild our communities and public services.

“Labour will not shy away from taking on the wealthy and the powerful, the vested interests that are holding people back, we will put wealth and power back in the hands of the many, we have I think a once in a generation chance to rebuild and transform our country so that no-one is held back and no community left behind.

“A Labour government elected at the next general election will invest over £70 billion in Scotland over the first decade of its administration, £70 billion of major infrastructure and other investment.

“That is not an abstract number, it’s an economic transformation that will help revive communities across Scotland, rebuild the NHS, schools, colleges and council services, upgrade the crumbling infrastructure and revive Scottish industry by creating skilled jobs, particularly through our green industrial revolution.”

He was in Ayrshire after spending Saturday campaigning in marginal seats Motherwell and Wishaw, and Inverclyde.