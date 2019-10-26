Advertising
What the papers say – October 26
The latest developments on the 39 people found in a container lead Saturday’s papers.
The probe into the deaths of 39 people in a refrigerated container in Essex continues to dominate the nation’s front pages on Saturday.
The Times, The Daily Telegraph, The Guardian and the i lead with the final text of 26-year-old victim Pham Thi Tra My to her mother.
The Sun and the Daily Mirror give the text message prominence while leading with Strictly Come Dancing stories, the Sun detailing an alleged voting scandal on the show, the Mirror reporting on judge Motsi Mabuse’s racism struggles in her home country South Africa.
And The Independent reports on the dangers of smuggling people across the English Channel in the wake of the lorry container tragedy, while also leading with England’s Rugby World Cup semi-final.
Meanwhile, the Daily Mail accuses Amazon of fuelling anti-vaccination “myths”.
And the Daily Express reports on a breakthrough in the fight against cystic fibrosis.
The Financial Times reports on fears about workers’ rights after Brexit.
And the Daily Star reports on the tasering of a man who tried to rob a McDonald’s.
