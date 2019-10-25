Man appears in court over Milton Keynes house party stabbings

A 21-year-old man accused of murdering two teenagers who were stabbed to death at a house party has appeared in court.

Charlie Chandler, of Fitzwilliam Street, Bletchley, was charged with two counts of murder and two counts of attempted murder following the incident in Archford Croft, Milton Keynes, on Saturday.

He appeared in the dock at Milton Keynes Magistrates’ Court for a short hearing on Friday morning.

The families of Dom Ansah (left) and Ben Gillham-Rice (right), who were murdered at a house party in Milton Keynes, have paid tribute to the 17-year-olds (Thames Valley Police handout/PA)

Two 17-year-old boys, Dominic Ansah and Ben Gillham-Rice, died from knife injuries after they were attacked at the party.

Chandler is also accused of the attempted murder of 23-year-old Ryan Brown and a 17-year-old boy who cannot be named be named for legal reasons.

Members of the victims’ families sat in the court’s upper public gallery to watch the brief proceedings.

Chandler, wearing a grey tracksuit, spoke only to give his name, age, date of birth and to confirm his nationality as British.

No pleas were entered during his short appearance at court.

Chair of the magistrates’ bench Dr Phil Dobson remanded Chandler in custody to appear at Luton Crown Court on Monday.