Boris Johnson seeks December election in bid to break Brexit impasse

Boris Johnson has launched a fresh bid to break the Brexit deadlock with a push for a pre-Christmas general election.

The Prime Minister threw down the gauntlet to MPs offering them more time to debate his Brexit deal in return for an election on December 12.

But Jeremy Corbyn said Labour was not prepared to back the move until it was clear a no-deal Brexit was completely off the table.

Under the terms of the Fixed-Term Parliament’s Act (FTPA), Mr Johnson requires a two-thirds “super majority” of MPs to call an election, meaning he needs Labour votes.

Mr Corbyn said they wanted to see the terms said of a fresh Brexit extension, expected to be granted by the EU, before making a decision.

“Take no-deal off the table and we absolutely support a general election,” he said.

“But no-deal must be taken off the table.”

The other opposition parties, SNP, Liberal Democrats and Plaid Cymru, have also refused to give their backing to the Prime Minister’s plan.

A No 10 source said if MPs failed to back an election in a Commons vote on Monday, the Government would pull the Withdrawal Agreement Bill, which is required to ratify the deal, altogether.

Mr Johnson’s gambit effectively acknowledges he has finally given up on his “do or die” Brexit date of October 31.

It came amid expectations that EU leaders will on Friday grant a further Brexit delay until the end of January, despite his vehement objections.

Under the terms of the so-called Benn Act he was required to request the extension after he failed to get approval for his Brexit deal at Saturday’s special sitting of Parliament.

Having also seen his plan to fast-track his Brexit deal through the Commons blocked, Mr Johnson said he was prepared to give MPs more time to consider it, but only if they agreed to an election.

Following a meeting of the Cabinet in political session, with no civil servants present, he said they would have until November 6 to get Brexit done.

Parliament would then be dissolved paving the way for the first December election since 1923.

“The only way credibly to offer more time is for the people of this country and for Parliament to understand that this time there really is a deadline,” Mr Johnson said.