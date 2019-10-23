Meghan shares awkward curtsy-hug with founder of One Young World at summit

The Duchess of Sussex was greeted by an awkward hug at the opening ceremony of the annual One Young World summit.

One Young World co-founder Kate Robertson greeted Meghan on stage with a curtsy, while Meghan went in for a hug, resulting in a slight clash.

Ms Robertson and Meghan appeared to laugh off the mishap before sharing a hug on stage.

Meghan attended the event at the Royal Albert Hall without Harry, in her role as vice-president of the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust.

According to the Royal Family’s website, there are no official codes of etiquette when meeting a member of the Royal Family, but Meghan and Harry have been known to hug members of the public.

The official etiquette code states: “There are no obligatory codes of behaviour when meeting The Queen or a member of the Royal Family, but many people wish to observe the traditional forms.

“For men this is a neck bow (from the head only) whilst women do a small curtsy. Other people prefer simply to shake hands in the usual way.”

The opening of the 2019 One Young World summit was Meghan’s first public appearance since the release of documentary Harry And Meghan: An African Journey.