Expert helps Scarlett Moffatt with cream tea etiquette

An etiquette expert was on hand to help TV star Scarlett Moffatt negotiate the social pitfalls of a cream tea during a world record attempt.

William Hanson, 30, joined the host at The Sage, Gateshead, for the successful attempt at breaking the record for the largest cream tea – an event to celebrate 25 years of the National Lottery.

Mr Hanson explained that extending the little finger is not necessary when drinking tea – and it is uncomfortable.

People who take sugar should stir it in an up-and-down motion, back and forth across the cup rather than round and round, as this dissolves the sugar more quickly.

He also suggests that logically, the tea should go into the cup first, then any sugar while the drink is hottest, then milk last.

Mr Hanson said the controversy over whether to add jam or cream first to a scone only mattered in Devon and Cornwall – people living outside the South West should be free to do it as they please.

But he did have one strict point: “Whatever you do, please do not reassemble the scone like a burger!”

He added: “Always offer tea, scones and indeed anything to your neighbours at the dining table before you help yourself.

“Good manners are about putting others before ourselves.”