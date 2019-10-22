Advertising
Boris Johnson wins MPs’ backing for Brexit deal in principle
MPs are voting on a programme motion to push through the Withdrawal Agreement Bill in just three days.
Boris Johnson has won the support of MPs for his Brexit deal “in principle” in the first of a series of crucial Commons votes on Tuesday.
The House voted by 329 to 299 to approve the Withdrawal Agreement Bill (WAB) at second reading – a majority of 30.
It is the second vote out of 11 Mr Johnson has won since he became Prime Minister in July.
It was being followed immediately by a second vote on a programme motion to enable it to clear all its Commons stages by the end of Thursday.
Earlier, Mr Johnson warned MPs he would pull the whole Bill and go for a general election if they rejected his timetable and decided to “delay everything until January or even longer”.
