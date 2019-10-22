24 terrorist plots against UK foiled since April 2017

Investigators have disrupted 24 terrorist plots against the UK since April 2017, Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick has said.

Dame Cressida, Britain’s most senior police officer, revealed that 16 were Islamist-based plots while the remaining eight were inspired by extreme right-wing views.

In September, head of UK counter-terrorism policing Neil Basu said that 15 Islamist potential attacks and seven extreme right-wing plots had been stopped.

The latest figures came amid a Government consultation on plans for tougher sentences for terrorist offences.