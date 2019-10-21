Advertising
What the papers say – October 22
The front pages are dominated by the Prime Minister’s chances of achieving approval in the Commons for his Brexit deal.
Boris Johnson’s big day ahead in Parliament leads Tuesday’s papers.
The Guardian notes the PM is seeking to win “two crucial votes” in today’s vote, with the i saying MPs are upset at having to vote for a “blind Brexit” which does not include the economic effects of leaving the bloc.
Some of those MPs may “rebel against” Mr Johnson’s “drive to force a 110-page ratification bill through the Commons in just three days”, The Independent reports.
There were “fractious exchanges” in the Commons on Monday which were directed at Speaker John Bercow, according to the Daily Express, which says the politician is “Out of Order”.
Mr Johnson is prepared to abandon his Brexit deal rather than accept amendments involving a customs union or a second referendum, The Daily Telegraph reports.
Meanwhile, The Sun cites a “senior royal source” as saying William is worried about his brother’s “fragile” state of mind, which Metro and the Daily Mail also cover following a recent interview in which Harry said the pair were “on different paths”.
The Times cites official projections that the population of Britain will increase to 70 million in a decade.
A Russian troll farm hacked Iranian hackers to use them as a base to launch attacks on 35 countries, according to a combined UK and US investigation which leads the Financial Times.
A study on the Daily Mirror front page has shown the increased likelihood of footballers dying from dementia and suffering diseases including Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s.
And the Daily Star leads with “Stiff Richard” – the tale of how a flight from Faro in Portugal to London Gatwick was delayed until a stolen cardboard display of Sir Cliff Richard was returned by an onboard passenger.
