What the papers say – October 22

Boris Johnson’s big day ahead in Parliament leads Tuesday’s papers.

The Guardian notes the PM is seeking to win “two crucial votes” in today’s vote, with the i saying MPs are upset at having to vote for a “blind Brexit” which does not include the economic effects of leaving the bloc.

Guardian front page, Tuesday 22 October 2019: Johnson in final push to ram through Brexit deal pic.twitter.com/zXq8NgogYq — The Guardian (@guardian) October 21, 2019

Some of those MPs may “rebel against” Mr Johnson’s “drive to force a 110-page ratification bill through the Commons in just three days”, The Independent reports.

There were “fractious exchanges” in the Commons on Monday which were directed at Speaker John Bercow, according to the Daily Express, which says the politician is “Out of Order”.

Mr Johnson is prepared to abandon his Brexit deal rather than accept amendments involving a customs union or a second referendum, The Daily Telegraph reports.

Tuesday’s TELEGRAPH: “PM may axe deal as Bercow blocks vote” #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/7drPRRnWL3 — Helen Miller (@MsHelicat) October 21, 2019

Meanwhile, The Sun cites a “senior royal source” as saying William is worried about his brother’s “fragile” state of mind, which Metro and the Daily Mail also cover following a recent interview in which Harry said the pair were “on different paths”.

Tomorrow's front page: Prince William is worried about brother Harry's "fragile" state of mindhttps://t.co/vP7MZIj7zh pic.twitter.com/jH7A5Mm0hR — The Sun (@TheSun) October 21, 2019

The Times cites official projections that the population of Britain will increase to 70 million in a decade.

The Times 22/10/2019A last-minute attempt at Stormont to stop the decriminalisation of abortion in Northern Ireland has failed. Arlene Foster, leader DUP, called it a shameful day. Photo : Charles McQuillan/Getty Images#tomorrowspaperstoday #thetimes @thetimes pic.twitter.com/IajNSDpmaY — The Times Pictures (@TimesPictures) October 21, 2019

A Russian troll farm hacked Iranian hackers to use them as a base to launch attacks on 35 countries, according to a combined UK and US investigation which leads the Financial Times.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Tuesday 22 October https://t.co/QAHccE2FSJ pic.twitter.com/9EZvQX77L5 — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) October 21, 2019

A study on the Daily Mirror front page has shown the increased likelihood of footballers dying from dementia and suffering diseases including Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s.

And the Daily Star leads with “Stiff Richard” – the tale of how a flight from Faro in Portugal to London Gatwick was delayed until a stolen cardboard display of Sir Cliff Richard was returned by an onboard passenger.