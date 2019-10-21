Sheffield United striker charged with drink-driving

Sheffield United striker Oliver McBurnie has been charged with drink-driving.

The 23-year-old footballer is accused of driving over the limit in Leeds in the early hours of Friday, West Yorkshire Police said.

The force added that he will appear in court on November 6.

Sheffield United’s Oliver McBurnie in action at Bramall Lane (Richard Sellers/PA)

A police spokesman said: “A 23-year-old Leeds man will appear before magistrates next month after being charged with a drink-driving offence.

McBurnie, who has played for Scotland, moved to Sheffield United from Swansea in August.

The Premier League side are due to face Arsenal at Bramall Lane on Monday night.