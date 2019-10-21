Advertising
In pictures: Students take part in annual foam fight
Hundreds of students took part in the Raisin Monday foam fight on St Salvator’s Lower College Lawn at the University of St Andrews in Fife.
A feast of foamy fun has been enjoyed by University of St Andrews students taking part in traditional Raisin Monday celebrations.
Students dress in embarrassing, flamboyant costumes and are let loose on the Fife university’s Lower College Lawn once a year for a shaving foam fight.
Hundreds took part in the messy display, which is the culmination of a weekend of festivities where first years say thank you to their more senior student “parents” for mentoring them.
