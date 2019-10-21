Menu

Advertising

In pictures: Students take part in annual foam fight

UK News | Published:

Hundreds of students took part in the Raisin Monday foam fight on St Salvator’s Lower College Lawn at the University of St Andrews in Fife.

A student laughs as she takes part in the foam fight

A feast of foamy fun has been enjoyed by University of St Andrews students taking part in traditional Raisin Monday celebrations.

Raisin Monday
(Jane Barlow/PA)
Raisin Monday
(Jane Barlow/PA)
Raisin Monday
(Jane Barlow/PA)

Students dress in embarrassing, flamboyant costumes and are let loose on the Fife university’s Lower College Lawn once a year for a shaving foam fight.

Raisin Monday
(Jane Barlow/PA)
Raisin Monday
(Jane Barlow/PA)
Raisin Monday
(Jane Barlow/PA)

Advertising

Raisin Monday
(Jane Barlow/PA)
Raisin Monday
(Jane Barlow/PA)

Hundreds took part in the messy display, which is the culmination of a weekend of festivities where first years say thank you to their more senior student “parents” for mentoring them.

Raisin Monday
(Jane Barlow/PA)

Advertising

Raisin Monday
(Jane Barlow/PA)
Raisin Monday
(Jane Barlow/PA)
Raisin Monday
(Jane Barlow/PA)
Raisin Monday
(Jane Barlow/PA)
UK News

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News