What the papers say – October 20
The continuing Brexit stalemate is the biggest story on most front pages.
The front page headlines on Sunday range from despair to delight that the UK is still part of the EU.
The Sunday Times leads with a story saying Prime Minister Boris Johnson is battling the “Brexit wreckers”, while The Sunday Telegraph splash says he has refused to sign a Brexit delay letter.
The Mail on Sunday calls the Parliament “The House of fools”.
The Observer, though, says Mr Johnson suffered a “humiliating defeat”. The Sunday Mirror also says the PM was humiliated and adds that he’s been “forced to beg EU for Brexit delay”.
The Independent says a million people marched on Westminster to demand a final say on Brexit.
Meanwhile, the Sunday Express asks “Why won’t they let us leave?”
The Daily Star Sunday leads on a story saying a former EastEnders star is now working in a shop as a security guard.
And the Sunday People claims notorious female killers Myra Hindley and Rose West had a relationship while in prison.
