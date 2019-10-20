What the papers say – October 20

The front page headlines on Sunday range from despair to delight that the UK is still part of the EU.

The Sunday Times leads with a story saying Prime Minister Boris Johnson is battling the “Brexit wreckers”, while The Sunday Telegraph splash says he has refused to sign a Brexit delay letter.

The Sunday Times reveals Boris Johnson's audacious response to the 'Brexit wreckers' #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/HsFqSMklIf — The Sunday Times (@thesundaytimes) October 19, 2019

The front page of tomorrow's Sunday Telegraph: 'Johnson refuses to sign Brexit delay letter' #TomorrowsPapersToday #brexit pic.twitter.com/viMo7iuQ1y — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) October 19, 2019

The Mail on Sunday calls the Parliament “The House of fools”.

The Observer, though, says Mr Johnson suffered a “humiliating defeat”. The Sunday Mirror also says the PM was humiliated and adds that he’s been “forced to beg EU for Brexit delay”.

The Independent says a million people marched on Westminster to demand a final say on Brexit.

And here it is… our front page, on a day when everyone who has backed the #finalsay and #peoplesvote made their voices heard. Our thanks to all. @Independent #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/NXX4b7wCph — Christian Broughton (@Christian_B) October 19, 2019

Meanwhile, the Sunday Express asks “Why won’t they let us leave?”

The Daily Star Sunday leads on a story saying a former EastEnders star is now working in a shop as a security guard.

And the Sunday People claims notorious female killers Myra Hindley and Rose West had a relationship while in prison.