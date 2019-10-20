Menu

Advertising

In Pictures: William and Kate return to Pakistani children’s village

UK News | Published:

The royal couple had an extra morning in Lahore after bad weather forced their plane to turn back.

Royal Tour of Pakistan – Friday visit

A flight delay on the final day of their tour of Pakistan gifted the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with a return visit to a children’s centre in Lahore.

In previously unreleased pictures, William and Kate were seen during their return to the SOS Children’s Village, which provides a home to more than 150 boys and girls.

They had visited the day before, but were able to come back after their RAF Voyager plane had to abort two landings in the Pakistani capital Islamabad on Thursday following a thunderstorm.

According to royal sources, the duchess was particularly keen to return to the organisation, which provides support to more than 150 orphans in boarding houses.

The royals met the young residents and seized the opportunity to show off their cricket skills with their young fans.

Royal Tour of Pakistan – Friday visit
(Neil Hall/PA)
Royal Tour of Pakistan – Friday visit
(Neil Hall/PA)
Royal Tour of Pakistan – Friday visit
(Neil Hall/PA)

Advertising

Royal Tour of Pakistan – Friday visit
(Neil Hall/PA)
Royal Tour of Pakistan – Friday visit
(Neil Hall/PA)
Royal Tour of Pakistan – Friday visit
(Neil Hall/PA)
Royal Tour of Pakistan – Friday visit
(Neil Hall/PA)

Advertising

Royal Tour of Pakistan – Friday visit
(Neil Hall/PA)
Royal Tour of Pakistan – Friday visit
(Neil Hall/PA)
Royal Tour of Pakistan – Friday visit
(Neil Hall/PA)
Royal Tour of Pakistan – Friday visit
(Neil Hall/PA)
UK News

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News