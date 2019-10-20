Advertising
In Pictures: William and Kate return to Pakistani children’s village
The royal couple had an extra morning in Lahore after bad weather forced their plane to turn back.
A flight delay on the final day of their tour of Pakistan gifted the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with a return visit to a children’s centre in Lahore.
In previously unreleased pictures, William and Kate were seen during their return to the SOS Children’s Village, which provides a home to more than 150 boys and girls.
They had visited the day before, but were able to come back after their RAF Voyager plane had to abort two landings in the Pakistani capital Islamabad on Thursday following a thunderstorm.
According to royal sources, the duchess was particularly keen to return to the organisation, which provides support to more than 150 orphans in boarding houses.
The royals met the young residents and seized the opportunity to show off their cricket skills with their young fans.
