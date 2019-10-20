Harry: I will always protect my family

The Duke of Sussex has said he is determined to protect his family, and he “will not be bullied into playing a game that killed my mum”.

During his recent tour of southern Africa, Harry was asked by journalist Tom Bradby if he worries whether his wife may face the same pressures, living in the spotlight, as his mother Diana, Princess of Wales, who died in a Paris car crash in 1997.

Harry told the ITV documentary Harry & Meghan: An African Journey: “I think I will always protect my family, and now I have a family to protect.

“So everything that she (Diana) went through, and what happened to her, is incredibly important every single day, and that is not me being paranoid, that is just me not wanting a repeat of the past.

“If anybody else knew what I knew, be it a father or be it a husband, be it anyone, you would probably be doing exactly what I am doing as well.”

As the tour ended, Harry, 35, and Meghan, 38, each brought separate legal actions against parts of the press, with Meghan suing the Mail on Sunday over a alleged breach of privacy when it published a private letter between her and her estranged father.

Harry later filed his own proceedings at the High Court in relation to the alleged illegal interception of voicemail messages by Sun, News of the World and Daily Mirror journalists.

The final day of the tour was overshadowed by Harry’s scathing attack on the British tabloid press, in which he heavily criticised certain sections of the media for conducting what he called a “ruthless campaign” against his wife.

Harry visits the Nyanga Township in Cape Town (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

In the documentary, Harry described the way he deals with the pressures of his life as being a matter of “constant management”, adding: “I thought I was out of the woods and then suddenly it all came back, and this is something that I have to manage.

“Part of this job, and part of any job, like everybody, is putting on a brave face and turning a cheek to a lot of the stuff, but again, for me and again for my wife, of course there is a lot of stuff that hurts, especially when the majority of it is untrue.

“But all we need to do is focus on being real, and focus on being the people that we are, and standing up for what we believe in.

“I will not be bullied into playing a game that killed my mum.”

The Africa trip was Harry, Meghan and their baby son Archie’s first official royal tour as a family.

Meghan was asked in the documentary about the interest people have in her, not only as a member of the royal family but also of her experience as a woman of colour in Britain, in the US, and also in being part of a mixed-race couple in the heart of the British establishment.

She said: “I would hope that the world would get to a point where you just see us as a couple who is in love.

“I don’t wake up every day and identify as anything other than who I have always been.

“I am Meghan and I married this incredible man. This to me is just part of our love story.”

Meghan has also told the programme about her feelings of vulnerability during her pregnancy and as a new mother amid intense media scrutiny, and told Mr Bradby “not many people have asked if I’m OK”.

Baby Archie is kissed by Desmond Tutu while in the arms of his mother the Duchess of Sussex, in Cape Town (Toby Melville/PA)

Archie was introduced to Nobel Peace Prize-winning anti-apartheid campaigner Archbishop Desmond Tutu during the tour, which Meghan described as a “really special” moment.

She said: “It is not lost on us. I think Archie will look back at that in so many years and understand that right at the beginning of his life he was fortunate enough to have this moment with one of the best and most impactful leaders of our time. It is really special.”

Harry said he feels “deeply connected” to Africa, and he regularly visits Botswana as it provides a “sense of escapism, a real sense of purpose”.

It was “a nice place to get away from it all” after his mother died, he added.

Harry said that Archie “clearly loves Africa as well”, adding: “He was looking out the window. He has found his voice now and he was bouncing up and down.

“He was making more noise than he has ever made before and he is smiling the whole time.”